MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - The share of foreign holders of Russia’s OFZ treasury bonds was at 30.9% as of April 10, declining by 3.2 percentage points since early March, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Russian major banks helped to support the OFZ market during the recent period of turbulence, the central bank said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)