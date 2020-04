MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s total external debt stood at $450 billion as of April 1, decreasing by $40.8 billion since the beginning of the year due to the weaker rouble, the central bank said on Monday.

Russia’s foreign debt is in focus as repayments of such liabilities may spur demand for foreign currency and hit the already battered rouble that slid to four-year lows last month.