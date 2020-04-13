UPDATE 1-Russia's foreign debt shrinks to lowest since 2009 as rouble weakens

(Adds detail, comments)

By Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s total external debt shrank in the first quarter to its lowest level since 2009, the central bank said on Monday, posing few extra risks for the already battered rouble and helping Russia withstand coronavirus-related shocks.

Foreign debt is in focus as repayments of such liabilities may spur demand for foreign currency and hit the Russian currency, as it was the case in 2014 when the rouble slumped amid lower oil and fresh Western sanctions against Moscow.

Russia’s external state and corporate debt was worth $450 billion as of April 1, decreasing by the equivalent of $40.8 billion since the beginning of 2020 mostly because of its revaluation due to the weaker rouble, the central bank said.

Some of Russia’s debt is denominated in roubles and is classed as external debt if it is held by foreigners.

The rouble became one of the worst-performing currencies in the first quarter as it took a hit from a crash in oil prices and the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said last week there was no extra demand for foreign currency on the market but the central bank stood ready to engage FX repo auctions to provide liquidity if such a need emerges.

A source close to the central bank told Reuters that there was little probability that demand for FX repo will arise.

The slide in foreign debt level may help Russia to retain its investment credit ratings and live through the coronavirus crisis, pundits say.

“Russia is helped by its low state debt level of less than 20% (of gross domestic product), while the foreign debt is fully covered by gold and forex reserves,” said Sofya Donets, chief economist at RenCap.

This year, Russia plans to increase state borrowing to finance as needs to finance its response to the coronavirus epidemic that is on track to push the oil-dependent economy into recession. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Marrow and Alison Williams)