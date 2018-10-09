FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Russian private deposit outflows rise in September on rouble volatility - c.bank

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russian private deposit outflows rose to 0.8 percent of total private deposits in September, compared with 0.6 percent the month before, but deposits are expected to start growing in October-November, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The deposit outflows were caused in part by rouble volatility, Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev told reporters, adding that they were expected to stop over the next two months.

The central bank plans to postpone the introduction of higher banking capital requirements for systemically-important banks, Pozdyshev added. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Heavens)

