Russia to keep ex-journalist accused of treason in jail pending trial: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Ivan Safronov, a former journalist and an aide to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos who remains in custody on state treason charges, is escorted after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court ruled on Monday that former journalist Ivan Safronov be kept in jail until March pending trial on charges of treason, the RIA news agency reported.

Safronov, who left journalism and began working at Russia’s space agency in May, was detained by security agents outside his flat on July 7 and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic in 2017. He denies the charge.