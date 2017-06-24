FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir sees 2017 revenue rising 30 pct - Interfax
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 24, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 2 months ago

Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir sees 2017 revenue rising 30 pct - Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia's largest toy retailer Detsky Mir plans to boost its revenue by 30 percent in 2017, Interfax new agency quoted Mikhail Shamolin, the head of Russian business conglomerate Sistema, Detsky Mir's co-owner, as saying on Saturday.

The 70-year-old retailer, which went public in February, reported 31-percent growth in revenue to 79.5 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) in 2016.

In May, Detsky Mir, which means "Children's World" in Russian, said that it was on target to post a double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin in 2017. ($1 = 59.4330 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.