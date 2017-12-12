Russia's Sistema cedes control of retailer Detsky Mir with stake sale

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema has ceded control of Detsky Mir by selling a 5 percent stake in the country’s largest toy retailer for around $56 million.

The transaction was part of a sale of 6.3 percent of Detsky Mir in conjunction with the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF), which sold 1.3 percent, the two shareholders said on Tuesday.

They sold 46.5 million shares in the retailer at 90 roubles per share, raising 4.2 billion roubles. Shares in Detsky Mir fell 6.1 percent at the market open to 94.70 roubles.

Sistema and RCIF floated Detsky Mir in February, raising $355 million.

Sistema said its remaining stake in Detsky Mir was 47.1 percent, while RCIF’s stake falls to 12.7 percent.

Sistema said on Monday it was offering to sell up to 6.3 percent in Detsky Mir and RCIF up to 1.7 percent.

Sistema, which groups the assets of Russian businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, is embroiled in a multibillion-dollar legal row with Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft.

The share sale had nothing to do with the lawsuits, Vedomosti business daily reported on Monday, citing a Sistema representative.

“This transaction increases Detsky Mir’s free float and stock liquidity which is expected to help us further unlock the value of the company,” Sistema’s chief executive officer Mikhail Shamolin said in a statement.

The retailer’s free float is expected to be at around 40.2 percent following the offering.

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc were joint bookrunners of the share offering. ($1 = 58.8624 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by John Stonestreet)