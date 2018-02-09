FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 11:52 AM / a day ago

Russia's Sistema: toy retailer Detsky Mir to sell shares in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russian children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir plans to hold a secondary share offering in March, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of its parent company Sistema, said on Friday.

The size of the share offering, initially planned for December 2017, will be increased to 25 percent from a planned 6.3 percent, Yevtushenkov told reporters.

Sistema last year pulled a sale of shares in Detsky Mir after its stake in the retailer was frozen by a court at the request of oil giant Rosneft. Sistema and Rosneft resolved their legal dispute in late December. (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Ivanova)

