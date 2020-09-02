Market News
September 2, 2020 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sistema, Russia-China fund raise $281 mln from sale of toy retailer

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema said on Wednesday that it and the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) had raised 20.7 billion roubles ($281 million) from the sale of 25% of shares in Russia’s biggest toy retailer Detsky Mir.

The sale of 184.75 million shares via a so-called accelerated bookbuilding process was priced at 112 roubles per share, with a 1% discount on the price of Detsky Mir’s shares at market close on Tuesday, Sistema said in a statement.

The offering increased Detsky Mir’s free float to 100%. (Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below