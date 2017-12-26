FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 8:55 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Russia's Dixy shareholders back delisting from Moscow Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Russian retailer Dixy have backed delisting the company from the Moscow Exchange after 10 years as a public company, Dixy said on Tuesday.

Dixy’s board approved delisting in November, offering to buy out minority shareholders for 340 roubles a share.

Prosperity Capital Management, the retailer’s biggest minority shareholder with a stake of more than 20 percent, told Interfax news agency on Monday it had voted against the de-listing. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdynia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

