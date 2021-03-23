Pizza firm DP Eurasia 2020 core profit falls as COVID-19 weights on operations

March 23 (Reuters) - Pizza firm DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, reported a decline of 44.1% in its 2020 core profit as it came under pressure DUE TO coronavirus-related restrictions.

The London-listed company said on Tuesday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 69.6 million Turkish lira ($8.91 million) from 124.5 million lira a year ago.

DP Eurasia confirmed its forecasts for 2021, saying it sees like-for-like growth of 12-15% for the year in Russia and 21-25% in Turkey.