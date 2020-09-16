Russia to use national wealth fund to buy new Aeroflot shares -minister

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia will use its national wealth fund to buy a part of an additional share offering by state-controlled airline Aeroflot, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Russia’s top carrier, which has been hit by the coronavirus crisis, had also planned to open up its upcoming secondary share offering (SPO) to private investors. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)