MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian banks have gained experience from past crises and know how to hedge risks, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Thursday.

He said he saw no need to recapitalise the domestic banking system due to the recent rouble fall as it was done when the first western sanctions were imposed on Russia a couple of years ago. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)