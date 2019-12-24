Russia could consider investing part of National Wealth Fund in gold - minister

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia could consider investing part of its National Wealth Fund in gold, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, adding that he sees the precious metal as more sustainable in the long-term than financial assets.

For now, the finance ministry proposes that the National Wealth Fund’s new investment structure mirrors the foreign exchanges reserves structure of the central bank and excludes gold, Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday.

The National Wealth Fund was worth $124 billion as of Dec. 1. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alex Richardson)