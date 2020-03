MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russia has no plans to reduce spending outlined in this year’s budget despite the coronavirus outbreak, thanks to plentiful reserves, finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It also said it has the capacity to find necessary funds to shore up the economy and social sector. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Darya Korsunskaya and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)