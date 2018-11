MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will take into account its new currency purchases strategy at the next meeting on the key rate in December, the head of the central bank’s monetary policy department said in an interview with Interfax news agency.

The central bank put foreign currency purchases for the finance ministry’s reserves on hold until the end of 2018 to counter rouble weakening. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Toby Chopra)