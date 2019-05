MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian economic growth should pick up in the second half of this year, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Nabiullina said it was too early to speak about the possibility of a change to the key rate when the central bank meets to discuss it on June 14. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)