MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A U.S.-China trade war could shave 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points off Russia’s economic growth in the short term, the Russian central bank said on Thursday, adding there were risks of a slowdown by year-end.

In an analytical note, the bank also said Russia’s annual inflation in September continued to move towards its target of 4 percent. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by Gareth Jones)