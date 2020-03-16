Russia should not artificially boost demand amid global sell-off - Ifax

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia should not artificially boost demand in its economy given risks of a further rouble depreciation, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, Interfax news agency reported.

Belousov spoke ahead of the Russian central bank’s rate-setting meeting due on Friday, which is in focus as other major central banks are slashing rates in an attempt to address economic risks and market volatility amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson)