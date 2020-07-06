Russian finance ministry to cut daily FX sales in July

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry said on Monday it will sell 5.7 billion roubles ($79.46 million) worth of foreign currency a day between July 8 and Aug. 6, cutting its daily FX operations from the previous month.

FX sales on the market will total 125.6 billion roubles ($1.75 billion) over the next month, the ministry said. That figure is smaller than the 140 billion roubles predicted by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the previous period, between June 5 and July 7, the ministry had planned to sell 203.7 billion roubles, or 10.2 billion roubles a day.

Daily FX sales since March have helped the rouble limit losses caused by a slump in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 71.7300 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)