Russian finance ministry to sell $1 bln worth of FX in April

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry said on Friday it would sell 3.5 billion roubles ($45.53 million) worth of foreign currency a day between April 7 and May 12.

FX sales on the market will total 77.8 billion roubles ($1.01 billion) in the month ahead, the ministry said.

The finance ministry halted its foreign currency purchases in March as oil prices crashed and the rouble hit four-year lows, reversing to selling FX from reserves instead.

A Reuters survey showed earlier this week that analysts had on average expected state FX selling to reach 202.5 billion in the month starting from April 7.

In the previous period, between March 6 and April 6, the ministry had initially planned to buy 133.3 billion roubles in total but had to stop those purchases amid the rouble’s drop. ($1 = 76.8714 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Marrow)