MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Alexei Kudrin, chairman of Russia’s Audit Chamber, said on Thursday he believed Western sanctions imposed on Russia would reduce gross domestic product growth by 0.5 percent, against a previous forecast of 0.2-0.3 percent.

Kudrin, who was appointed head of the Audit Chamber this month, was speaking in St Petersburg at an economic forum. (Reporting by Christian Lowe Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)