May 25, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Putin says efforts to set up summit with Trump beset by problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 25 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was ready for dialogue with the United States, but that a proposed summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was not working out for now and was beset by problems.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said issues surrounding Iran and North Korea were additional reasons for dialogue between Washington and Moscow. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)

