REFILE-China's Wang Qishan: There'd be no winners in trade war with Washington

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said on Friday that there would be no winners if there was a trade war between China and the United States and that Beijing must not be emotional in handling disputes with Washington.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Wang Qishan said China would try to resolve its trade dispute with Washington, but that it should be ready for any turn of events. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Christian Lowe and Denis Pinchuk Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)