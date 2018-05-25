FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 25, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-China's Wang Qishan: There'd be no winners in trade war with Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to replace dropped word in poltician’s name in graf 2)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said on Friday that there would be no winners if there was a trade war between China and the United States and that Beijing must not be emotional in handling disputes with Washington.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Wang Qishan said China would try to resolve its trade dispute with Washington, but that it should be ready for any turn of events. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Christian Lowe and Denis Pinchuk Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.