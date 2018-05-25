FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 25, 2018 / 2:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.-North Korea summit needed, Chinese VP Wang says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said on Friday that a summit between the United States and North Korea was necessary to ensure security on the Korean Peninsula.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Wang said security on the Korean peninsula touched on China’s core interests and that conflict should be avoided at all costs.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called off a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month, citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility.”

Reporting by Christian Lowe, Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.