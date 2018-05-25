U.S.-North Korea summit needed, Chinese VP Wang says

ST PETERSBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said on Friday that a summit between the United States and North Korea was necessary to ensure security on the Korean Peninsula.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Wang said security on the Korean peninsula touched on China’s core interests and that conflict should be avoided at all costs.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called off a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month, citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility.”