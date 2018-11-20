Russia GDP growth accelerates to 2.5 pct y/y in Oct - econmin

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Russian economy has expanded by 2.5 percent in October, year-on-year, after growing by 1.1 percent in the previous month, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth was boosted by higher output in agriculture and industrial sectors, the ministry said.

Russia’s industrial output rose 3.7 percent in October compared with a year ago, and was up 5.8 percent in month-on-month terms, data showed earlier this month.