Russia GDP growth slows to 1.8 pct y/y in Nov

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Russian economy expanded by 1.8 percent in November year on year after growing by 2.8 percent in the previous month, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Weaker industrial output and a lower harvest both had a negative impact on Russia’s economic performance in November, the ministry said in a monthly report.

Previously, the economy ministry said gross domestic product growth was at 2.5 percent in October. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)