Russia improves Q3 GDP assessment to contraction of 3.4% yr/yr

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy shrank by 3.4% in year-on-year terms in the third quarter, showing a smaller than previously reported contraction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Statistics Service said in a second GDP reading on Friday.

The service Rosstat had earlier seen gross domestic product shrinking by 3.6% in the third quarter after an 8% decline from April to June.

The Russian economy slid into contraction this year as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed business activity, prompting the central bank to slash interest rates to a record low 4.25%, while a drop in global oil prices dented Russia’s government revenues.

Rosstat said it revised the preliminary third-quarter estimate after obtaining extra data from the central bank and revised financial reports from companies. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow)