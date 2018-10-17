FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 17, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia Q3 GDP growth at 1.3 pct y/y - economy ministry

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Russian economy has expanded by 1.3 percent in the third quarter, year-on-year, compared with a 1.9 percent increase in the second quarter, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

In September, the GDP grew by 1.1 percent in year-on-year terms. The ministry also said that it revised its estimates for growth in August to 1.1 percent from an earlier 1.0 percent.

Growth slowed in the third quarter, quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to the agriculture sector, the ministry said. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.