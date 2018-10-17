Russia Q3 GDP growth at 1.3 pct y/y - economy ministry

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Russian economy has expanded by 1.3 percent in the third quarter, year-on-year, compared with a 1.9 percent increase in the second quarter, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

In September, the GDP grew by 1.1 percent in year-on-year terms. The ministry also said that it revised its estimates for growth in August to 1.1 percent from an earlier 1.0 percent.

Growth slowed in the third quarter, quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to the agriculture sector, the ministry said. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)