FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 22, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia will probably lower forecast for 2018 growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry will probably lower its forecast for 2018 growth to 1.8 percent from the previously expected 1.9 percent, the minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday.

Oreshkin said the rouble currency would be slightly weaker and capital outflow stronger in the next 12 months than previously expected due to new U.S. sanctions against Russia and the situation in emerging markets.

The ministry will raise its inflation forecast due to a poor grain crop and the rouble weakening, he added. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Nikolskaya and Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.