Russian GDP growth slows to 0.9% in March - ministry

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - The Russian economy ministry said on Thursday that growth in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in March had slipped to 0.9% from 2.8% in the previous month.

The ministry added that GDP growth had amounted to 1.8% in the first quarter of the year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it expects Russia’s economy to contract by 5.5% this year because of the novel coronavirus crisis and low oil prices.