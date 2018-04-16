Russian GDP seen up 1.3 pct y/y in Feb - economy ministry

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian gross domestic product (GDP) growth is seen at 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, the economy ministry said on Monday.

The ministry also revised its estimate for January GDP growth to 1.7 percent year-on-year, versus a previous estimate of 1.9 percent.

Annual inflation is forecast at between 2.3-2.6 percent in April, the ministry said, and the rouble is seen trading at around 50 to the dollar with current oil prices and no new sanctions. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Maria Kiselyova)