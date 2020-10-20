Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Russia's economy contracts more slowly in Sept, by 3.3% y/y

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy was 3.3% smaller in September than a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, following a sharper contraction, revised to 3.7%, in August.

In the third quarter the Russian economy shrank by 3.8% year-on-year, compared with a fall of 8% in the second quarter, the economy ministry said, adding that in the first nine months of this year it was down by 3.5%. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Chris Reese)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up