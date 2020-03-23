UPDATE 1-Russian economy facing slowdown amid oil price drop and coronavirus

(Adds detail)

By Andrey Ostroukh and Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - The Russian economy faces mounting risks of a slowdown after a pick up in February as the government is preparing to revise its spending priorities amid a drop in oil prices and stalling business activity due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

In February, economic growth in Russia accelerated to 2.9% in year-on-year terms from 1.7% in January, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said growth was mostly driven by the retail sales sector and higher industrial output, providing no forward-looking guidance amid the worsening external backdrop.

But in March, Russia’s commodity-dependent economy is set to take a hit from prices for oil that rapidly halved to around $26 per barrel, below the level of $42.4 factored into 2020 budget.

The rouble has crashed to four-year lows, fuelling concerns that it may squash business activity and fan inflation, like in the during previous rouble depreciations.

The outbreak of the coronavirus also poses a risk to businesses, from gyms to shopping malls, as people increasingly spend time at home to socially distance to stop the pandemic.

“We expect Russia to follow the rest of the world into recession in the next couple of quarters,” said Vladimir Tikhomiov, chief economist at BCS brokerage, predicting economy to shrink starting from the second quarter after growing by 1.3% in the first.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered his ministries to present new anti-crisis measures this week, according to a document published on the government website on Monday.

The Finance Ministry said on Monday it had no plans to cut federal budget spending, while it would allocate funds to support the economy and its social sector.

The ministry echoed its earlier pledge not to cut approved spending plans, designed to fulfil orders by President Vladimir Putin aimed at improving living standards.

The idea is to reallocate spending to focus on fighting the coronavirus and its aftermath, while postponing non-essential costs, a government official who asked not to be named told Reuters.

Russia had 438 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one virus-related death as of Monday, less than many European countries.

The Economy Ministry is to present new measures to support small- and medium-enterprises and steps to substitute imports on Thursday.

Together with the Finance Ministry, the ministry will also need to suggest ways to “prioritise spending of the federal budget for the anti-crisis purposes”, the government website said.

It was not immediately clear how the ministries will optimise spending of the budget, which, after the oil price crash, is now on track to post deficit this year.

The central bank, while keeping rates on hold, said last week it would soon revise its economic forecasts that used to envisages 1.5-2% GDP growth this year. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)