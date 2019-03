MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations in Russia continued to fall in March, the central bank said on Wednesday, but remain high and unanchored.

Inflation, the central bank’s key goal, is set to peak at around 5.5 percent in March or April before slowing to 4.7-5.2 percent by the end of the year. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Toby Chopra)