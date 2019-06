MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations for the next 12 months among Russian households rose in June to 9.4% from 9.3% in May, staying above levels seen in the first half of 2018, the central bank said on Friday.

Analysts expect the central bank to cut rates later this year. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)