MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia is very likely to see monthly deflation in August, but consumer prices will be up 4.4–4.5% in year-on-year terms, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Deflation may come at 0.2-0.0% due to falling prices for vegetables and fruit, the ministry said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Catherine Evans)