Russian economy minister sees 2018 inflation at 3.9-4.0 pct - Interfax

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry expects inflation this year to come in the range of 3.9 and 4.0 percent, exceeding its official forecast of 3.4 percent, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin was quoted on Saturday as saying by Interfax news agency.

Russia’s consumer price index rose 3.8 percent in November in year-on-year terms after a 3.5 percent increase in the previous month, but remained below the central bank’s target of 4 percent.

The headline inflation figure is in focus ahead of a central bank meeting on Dec. 14, when its board will consider whether to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 7.5 percent or to raise it.