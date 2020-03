MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia may accelerate faster than expected because of high volatility on the currency market, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it saw inflation at 2.3%-2.4% in year-on-year terms in March, up from 2.3% in February. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)