MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - There are grounds for the central bank to raise the key interest rate, Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov said on Monday, but such step would be “undesirable”, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

An increase would slow investment activity and economic growth, RIA quoted him as saying. ]

The central bank’s next policy meeting is on Sept. 14. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)