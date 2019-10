MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry expects the country’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) will exceed its spending threshold of 7% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 1.7 trillion roubles ($26.2 billion) next year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

