Russia says OPEC+ decision to help budget plan, possibly boost sovereign wealth fund

By Reuters Staff

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the decision by OPEC+ last week to gradually increase oil output would help Russia to fulfil its budget revenue plan and also potentially grow its sovereign wealth fund.

OPEC and non-OPEC producer Russia agreed last Thursday to slightly ease their deep oil output cuts from January by 500,000 barrels per day.

