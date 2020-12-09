Russia says OPEC+ decision to help budget plan, possibly boost sovereign wealth fund

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the decision by OPEC+ last week to gradually increase oil output would help Russia to fulfil its budget revenue plan and also potentially grow its sovereign wealth fund.
OPEC and non-OPEC producer Russia agreed last Thursday to slightly ease their deep oil output cuts from January by 500,000 barrels per day.
