Russian services sector growth hits seven-month high in March -PMI

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Russia’s service sector grew at the fastest rate in seven months in March, driven by a quicker increase in new orders and stronger client demand, a business survey showed on Monday.

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.8 in March from 52.2 in February, staying above the 50.0 mark that denotes expansion for a third month running.

“Russian service providers signalled stronger client demand in March, as new orders picked up at the fastest pace since last August,” said Sian Jones, an economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

“The expansion was not just led by domestic customers, however, as new business from abroad rose at the sharpest rate since October 2019,” Jones added.

The upturn in new export orders was the first in over a year. Some of the surveyed firms said the increase was linked to the release of new products and business lines.

Price pressures remained high as cost burdens rose at the steepest rate since a value-added tax hike in January 2019, with firms seeking to pass on higher input costs to customers through a sharp rise in charges.

Many firms expanded their workforce numbers for the second successive month in March. Although modest, the rate of job creation was the fastest since November 2019.

A sister survey last week showed that Russian manufacturing activity grew for the third month in a row in March, albeit at a slower pace as increases in output and client demand softened, while price pressures built up. (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Hugh Lawson)