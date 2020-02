MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry is looking for funds to compensate for a possible reduction in insurance premiums paid by companies to the state, the RBC media outlet cited Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Thursday.

The government has said it hopes cutting insurance premiums will boost incomes and help the economy. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jan Harvey)