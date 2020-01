MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Extra spending on targets outlined in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation speech earlier this month will reach 4.13 trillion roubles ($66.68 billion) by 2024, TASS news agency cited Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Wednesday.

Of that total, 3.77 trillion roubles will be spent from the budget, Siluanov was cited as saying.