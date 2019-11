MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia will not use its National Wealth Fund to finance oil and gas projects, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

The NWF, which accumulates revenues from Russia’s oil exports, stood at $124.46 billion as of Nov. 1. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Andrew Osborn)