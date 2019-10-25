UPDATE 1-Russia lowers key interest rate to 6.5%, hints more cuts ahead

(Adds c.bank comment, detail, rouble reaction)

* Russian c.bank cuts key rate to 6.5% from 7%

* Cites lower inflation, economic growth risks

* Rouble steady after rate cut

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank lowered its key interest rate to 6.5% on Friday, delivering its sharpest rate cut in two years, and said it would consider the necessity of further reductions in the next few months because of slowing inflation.

It was the fourth rate cut this year and exceeded market expectations. In a Reuters poll earlier this month most analysts predicted the central bank would trim the rate by 25 basis points.

“If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of further key rate reduction at one of the upcoming Board of Directors’ meetings,” the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank cut the key rate because inflation, a key indicator it strives to keep under control, slowed to 3.8% as of Oct. 21, sliding below its 4% target.

“Inflation slowdown is overshooting the forecast,” the central bank said.

The slowdown in inflation on Friday prompted the central bank to revise its inflation forecast for the end of 2019 to 3.2-3.7% from 4.0-4.5%.

The central bank also lowered its 2020 inflation forecast to 3.5-4.0% from around 4%.

Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the central bank, cemented expectations of rate cuts earlier this month when she said the bank was ready to act “more decisively” when cutting interest rates.

Nabiullina’s comments about the rate cut moved the market, sending yields on Russia’s 10-year OFZ treasury bonds, which move inversely to their price, to a six-year low.

The rouble largely ignored the rate move, remaining stable at 63.95 versus the dollar.

The next rate-setting meeting on Dec. 13 will be followed by a news conference at which Nabiullina will shed more light on the central bank’s monetary policy plans. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Elena Fabrichnaya Editing by Andrew Osborn)