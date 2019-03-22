UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank holds key rate, hints at cuts later in 2019

(Adds detail, central bank’s statement)

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank held its key interest rate at 7.75 percent on Friday in line with market expectations, but suggested it could cut it later this year because the pace of inflation is expected to slow.

Analysts polled by Reuters unanimously expected the central bank to leave the key rate unchanged believing that the current inflation pattern did not require a rate hike.

“If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia admits the possibility of turning to cutting the key rate in 2019,” the central bank said in a statement.

While the central bank said inflationary expectations remained elevated after two rate hikes last year which it made to try to keep a lid on inflation, it has lowered its inflation forecast for 2019.

The bank said annual inflation is now seen slowing to 4.7-5.2 percent by the end of the year compared with up to 5.5 percent predicted previously.

The central bank said inflation was lower than expected because the impact of a value-added tax (VAT) increase had proven to be moderate.

This is the second time the Bank of Russia has held its key rate unchanged this year, as it aims for inflation to return to its 4-percent target next year.

The rouble firmed slightly to 64.25 versus the dollar from a level of 64.30 seen shortly before the central bank’s decision .

Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will elaborate on the central bank’s plans at a news conference at 1200 GMT.

