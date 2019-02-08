UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank holds rate at 7.75 pct, will assess impact of past hikes

(Adds central bank comment, detail)

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank held its key interest rate at 7.75 percent on Friday in line with market expectations, but said it would assess whether previous rate hikes were sufficient to bring inflation back to its 4 percent target next year.

“The balance of risks remains skewed towards pro-inflationary risks, especially over a short-term horizon,” the central bank said in a statement.

Inflation in January stood at 5 percent, the bank said.

A Reuters poll conducted in late January found that analysts unanimously expected the central bank to leave the key rate unchanged this week as emerging markets were stabilising and inflation hovering around the bank’s forecasts.

The rouble eased slightly, moving to 66 versus the dollar from a level of 65.95 seen shortly before the central bank’s decision.

The decision to hold follows a rate increase at a previous board meeting in December when the central bank raised its key rate to 7.75 percent in an effort to keep a lid on inflation and relieve pressure on an already weak rouble.

The central bank, which aims to keep inflation close to its 4 percent target, said inflation will peak in the first half of 2019 because of pressure caused by a weaker rouble and a hike in value-added tax (VAT). By the end of the year, inflation will stay at 5-5.5 percent, it said.

The bank warned that geopolitical factors could lead to increased volatility in commodity and financial markets, which could affect the rouble and inflation expectations.

“In its key rate decision-making, the Bank of Russia will determine if the increases of the key rate in September and December 2018 were sufficient to bring annual inflation back to the target in 2020,” the central bank said.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for March 22.