September 20, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia cbank may mull FX purchases if rouble gains further -fin minister

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank may resume discussions about foreign currency purchases should the rouble keep strengthening, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists on Thursday.

The rouble on Thursday hit its strongest level against the dollar since mid-August.

Recent weakening of the currency has forced the central bank to extend a freeze on foreign currency purchases for the finance ministry’s reserves until the end of the year from an earlier deadline of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Andrey Kuzmin; editing by Jason Neely)

